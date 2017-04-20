CBSE warns schools against selling books, uniforms

“The board has taken a serious view of the complaints and the schools are directed to desist from the unhealthy practice of coercing parents to buy text books, note books, stationary, uniforms, shoes, school bags etc from within the premise or from selected vendors only,” the communication sent to schools read.(PTI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education has told schools affiliated to it that educational institutions are not commercial establishments and sale of books, uniforms and stationery by them is a violation of norms. An advisory has been issued following complaints from parents and stakeholders that schools are indulging in commercial activities by way of selling books and uniforms within the school premises or through selected vendors.

“The board has taken a serious view of the complaints and the schools are directed to desist from the unhealthy practice of coercing parents to buy text books, note books, stationary, uniforms, shoes, school bags etc from within the premise or from selected vendors only,” the communication sent to schools read.

“CBSE norms mandate that schools are run as community service and not as a business and that commercialisation does not take place in the school in any shape whatsoever. Educational institutions are not commercial establishments and their sole purpose is to provide quality education,” it added.

The CBSE has also reiterated its directive to schools to stick to books published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). “The Board receives reports and complaints regarding the pressure exercised by schools on children and their parents to buy textbooks other than (that of) NCERT,” it said.

Following complaints about shortage of NCERT books, the CBSE had asked schools to raise online indent for NCERT textbooks and more than 2,000 schools had participated in that. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar recently said that NCERT textbooks have been supplied to 2,000 private schools.