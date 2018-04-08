CBSE UGC NET 2018: Last date for online application extended at cbsenet.nic.in; check important details

CBSE UGC NET 2018 is all set to be conducted on July 8, 2018. (Photo: IE)

CBSE UGC NET 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date of application for the National Eligibility Test (NET). Candidates, who are yet to fill the form, for the same can visit the official website at cbsenet.nic.in. The official website for NET says, “Application Form Submission date has been extended till 12 April 2018 11:59 PM and Fee submission up to 13 April 2018 11:59 PM.”

NET is conducted annually by CBSE on behalf of UGC. This year, the exam is all set to be conducted on July 8, 2018. The online application was earlier supposed to end on April 6, 2018 but will now be open to aspirants till April 12.

The exam is conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship. The exam is conducted in 84 subjects at 91 selected NET Examination Cities spread across the country.

Mentioned below are all details candidates need to note in order to fill the application form-

CBSE UGC NET 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master s Degree OR equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC are eligible to apply.

Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for this test.

The PhD degree holders whose Master s level examination had been completed by 19th September 1991 (irrespective of the date of declaration of result) shall be eligible for a relaxation of 5% in aggregate marks (i.e. from 55% to 50%) for appearing in NET.

CBSE UGC NET 2018: How to apply-

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at cbsenet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Apply for NET July 2018’

Step 3: Now follow the four simple step to complete your application process for UGC NET 2018- Fill the Application Form, Upload Scanned Photo & Signature, Pay the Examination Fee and Print Confirmation Page

CBSE UGC NET 2018: Examination Fee-

General Category candidate- Rs 1000

Other Backward Classes (Non-creamy layer)- Rs 500

SC/ST/PwD/Transgender- Rs 250

CBSE UGC NET 2018: More about Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)-

Candidates qualifying for the award of Junior Research fellowship will be eligible to receive a fellowship of UGC under various schemes, subject to their finding placement in universities/IITs/institutions. The validity period of the offer is three years w.e.f. the date of issue of JRF Award Letter. However, in case the candidates who have already joined M. Phil./ Ph.D., the date of commencement of fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.