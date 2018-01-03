CBSE UGC NET 2017 result: National Eligibility Test scores declared, visit cbsenet.nic.in for updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of National Eligibility Test (NET) on January 2.

CBSE UGC NET 2017 result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of National Eligibility Test (NET) on January 2. The results can be checked at cbsenet.nic.in. The exam was conducted on 5th November 2017 for approximately 9.30 lakh registered candidates. Candidates who successfully qualify the examination will be eligible for the post of an Assistant Professor and post the declaration of the results, selected candidates will be recruited for the post as per rules and regulations.

The exam was conducted in 91 cities at as many as 1700 exam centres and the candidates appeared in three papers, paper-I of General Awareness, which was common for all, while the paper-II and the paper III were conducted on the basis of subjects selected by the candidates among the listed 84 subjects. According to CBSE, approximately 4,09,439 male and 519557 female candidates along with 3 transgenders registered for the exam. “More than 75% candidates appeared in the exam,” a release from CBSE had said. An additional time of 25 minutes was also provided to the differently-abled candidates for Paper–I and Paper –II while 50 minutes additional time was provided during paper III to such candidates. CBSE has also released the OMR sheet and answer keys last month. CBSE had said the marks of all the candidates who have attended UGC NET will be uploaded on CBSE website cbsenet.nic.in soon after the declaration of result. It must also be noted that the CBSE will not issue any marks sheet to qualified/non-qualified candidates.

UGC NET Exam Result 2017:

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their results-

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in

2. Once you enter the website, clink on the link that says, ‘Check CBSE UGC NET Nov Results 2017’

3. Enter the details requested and then click on submit.

4. Your result will then be displayed on the screen.

5.Save your result and take a print out of the same for future reference.

All the candidates who qualify the National Eligibility Test (NET) examination will then become eligible for a Junior Research Fellowship.

About CBSE UGC NET:

Established in 1956 by the union government, UGC (University Grants Commission) is a statutory organisation that was founded with the objective to provide recognition to universities across the country along with providing funds to recognised colleges and universities. The exam is conducted the Central Board of Secondary Education on the behalf of the commission.