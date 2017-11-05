CBSE UGC NET 2017: Exam successfully conducted for 9.30 lakh candidates; review, answer key and what next

Source: Official Website

CBSE UGC NET 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) successfully conducted the UGC NET examination on 5th November 2017 for approximately 9.30 lakh registered candidates. The exam was conducted in 91 cities at as many as 1700 exam centres and the candidates appeared in three papers, paper-I of General Awareness, which was common for all, while the paper-II and the paper III were conducted on the basis of subjects selected by the candidates among the listed 84 subjects. According to CBSE, approximately 4,09,439 male and 519557 female candidates along with 3 transgenders registered for the exam. “More than 75% candidates appeared in the exam,” a release from CBSE said. An additional time of 25 minutes was also provided to the differently-abled candidates for Paper–I and Paper –II while 50 minutes additional time was provided during paper III to such candidates.

According to the official website of CBSE, the board is expected to release the answer keys and OMR sheets of the exam in January next year at www.cbsenet.nic.in, however, the board maintains that the exact dates will be notified later in the newspapers. In an earlier notification, CBSE said, “The challenge of answer keys will also be accepted online only through the link available on the website cbsenet.nic.in on payment of Rs.1000/- per question.”

Another notification by the UGC NET maintained that the CBSE’s decision on the challenges shall be final and the result will be declared on the basis of final answer keys. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card. CBSE also said the marks of all the candidates who have attended UGC NET will be uploaded on CBSE website cbsenet.nic.in soon after the declaration of result. It must also be noted that the CBSE will not issue any marks sheet to qualified/non-qualified candidates. “No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result of NET November 2017 will be entertained,” the notification added.