CBSE to introduce practicals for all subjects of class 11 and 12 including History, Business Studies

The new changes will be introduced in the academic session of 2018-19 for class 11 and 12. (PTI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to introduce a practical componenet for all the Class 11th and 12th subjects. According to sources, the board is planning to introduce practicals for subjects including English, History, Hindi and Business Studies. While all the subjects of science and a few commerce and humanities already have a practical component, all the left out subjects will now have a practical component added to them, which will account for 30 per cent of the maximum marks. The new changes will be introduced in the academic session of 2018-19 for class 11 and 12.

While talking about the introduction of practicals in Class 11 and 12, a CBSE official said, “We had been toying with the idea for some time. In English, for example, the idea of a practical would be to ensure that students understand spoken English well and can also speak the language properly,” according to an Indian Express report.

You may also want to watch-

The idea of introducing practicals in calss 11 and 12 is being welcomed by most teachers, others have a different perspectives. Jyoti Arora, the principal of Mt Abu School said, “It is important to understand a language and not just write it.” Another principal of a leading school said, “It all boils down to what the practical element will be. In English, for example, first generation learners might have a big problem with the spoken element… It is crucial to make sure that a decision is taken keeping the socio-economic background of all students in mind.”

Earlier this month, CBSE did away with the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) scheme which was implemented in 2009 and restored the Class 10th board examinations that will come into effect from the upcoming academic year of 2017-18. Now, the board is introducing a Uniform System for Assessment, Examination and Report Card for classes VI to IX in order to prepare them for Class X board examinations that will be followed by all the schools that are affiliated to CBSE.