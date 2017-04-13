CBSE show cause notice to over 2k schools for not sharing information

The schools were asked to fill the information online through the link given on the board’s website and also upload on their respective websites by October last year. (Reuters)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a show cause notice to over 2,000 schools affiliated to it across the country for not making certain information public. As per the norms, all CBSE schools are mandated to make details public right from the number of water taps, wi-fi facilities with speed details to a complete breakup of monthly fees of each class, admission results, reserve funds and balance sheets. The schools were asked to fill the information online through the link given on the board’s website and also upload on their respective websites by October last year.

“Over 2,000 schools have failed to comply with the mandatory disclosure order. The identified schools have been sent show cause notices. They will be given one last chance failing which they will have to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 each,” a senior board official said. CBSE has also warned schools to follow the prescribed norms regarding the fee structure. “The fees should be commensurate with the facilities provided by the school and any violations will be dealt with seriously,” the official added.