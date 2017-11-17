CBSE recruitment 2017: Board invites application for 37 vacant posts, candidates may apply at cbse.nic.in

The last date for submission of application form is November 21. (PTI)

CBSE recruitment 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has today come out with a notification on recruitment in a number of posts on a deputation basis in Delhi and other regional offices. Those candidates who wish to apply may do so from the board’s the official website cbse.nic.in. As given in the notification on its website, there are about 37 vacant posts available. Candidates can submit their applications both online and offline. The last date for submission of application form is November 21. Interested candidates must mail the hard copy of the application to “The Deputy Secretary (A&L), Central Board of Secondary Education, Shiksha Kendra, 2 Community Centre, Preet Vihar, Delhi – 110092” within 30 days of submitting online application.

Posts for which applications have been invited include Regional director (1), Joint Secretary (3), Additional IAFA (1), Superintending engineer (1), Assistant Secretary (vigilance) (1), Deputy financial advisor (1), Assistant Secretary (legal) (1), Accounts officer (3), Section officer (legal) (3), Junior accounts officer (1), Senior Accountant (6) and Accountant (15).

Following is the list of documents that are required for application

1) Print out of application form.

2) Attested copies of experiences/ educational qualifications.

3) Caste certificate in respect of SC, ST, OBC candidate.

4) Experience certificate in respect of each experience.

5) Letter of HOD concerned, ACRs of last 5 years, Integrity certificate, Vigilance clearance, list of major and minor penalties imposed in last 10 years alongside No Objection Certificate (NOC) suggesting that in event of the selection the official will be relieved.

Earlier on November 5, the board successfully conducted UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2017. The exam was held in 91 cities at 1700 exam centres across the country. Candidates appeared in three papers, paper-I of General Awareness was common for all and paper-II and III were conducted out of 84 subjects selected by the candidates, Indian Express said.

About, 4,09,439 male and 5,19,557 female candidates and 3 transgenders registered for the exam. More than 75 percent candidates appeared, said a press release issue by CBSE.

Additional time of 25 minutes was also provided for Paper–I and Paper–II while 50 minutes extra time was given during paper III to such candidates.