CBSE exams 2017: Students’ burden increases, overlapping exam dates a big worry

Looking at the upcoming state assembly elections, the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has postponed the examination dates one week from it’s usual timing, that is March 1. (PTI)

CBSE exams 2017: The sudden announcement of examination dates for class 12th and 10th board being extended has caused worry among students appearing this year. Looking at the upcoming state assembly elections, the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has postponed the examination dates one week from it’s usual timing, that is March 1. Following this, the exams will carry on till April end.

Due to this delay in examination schedule students are has left with less time for the preparations for their entrance tests for various undergraduate courses across streams. “We have eight days for Business studies (B.St.), 19 days for economics, but only three days for Maths the toughest of all the subjects,” she told The Indian Express. She suggested that the dates for mathematics and business studies exams should be switched.

Vexed students expressed their concerns as Joint Entrance Examination (IIT JEE Main) is scheduled on April 2, 2017. Most tests take place in the months of April, May and June. This year NEET exam is also expected to be held in May.

You may also like to watch this:





An irked science student of class 12 D Ankita from Ryan International School, Noida says, “Now we are left with only one week to prepare for the JEE mains whereas last year, there were flat two months,” she added.

Another student from Class 12, Palak Bhandari, also vented his anger over the delay in examination dates and the amount of time they are getting to prepare for the exams to study for entrance tests. The economics paper is scheduled for April 17, 2017 while paper for Hindi is scheduled for April 22.

However, there is another section of students that embodies a feeling of satisfaction and are not annoyed with the date sheet. According to them, now they have more time to prepare for their board exams.