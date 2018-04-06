CBSE NET 2018 notification: Online application date extended for UGC NET July examinations at cbsenet.nic.in; check how to apply

CBSE UGC NET 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a new date for the registration process for UGC NET July examinations.

CBSE UGC NET 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a new date for the registration process for UGC NET July examinations. The board has extended the online registration at cbsenet.nic.in to April 12, which was earlier scheduled to close today. While the last date for the submission of application fee is extended to April 13. Candidates who will clear the examination will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered for the post of assistant professors. NET will be conducted in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities across the country. More details are as follow:

CBSE UGC NET 2018: How to Apply

Step 1) Log on to the official website of CBSE NET – cbsenet.nic.in

Step 2) On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Apply for NET July 2018’

Step 3) Fill the Application Form

Step 4) Upload Scanned Photo and Signature

Step 5) Pay the Examination Fee

Step 6) Download and Print Confirmation Page

CBSE UGC NET 2018: Application Fees

General – Rs 1,000

OBC – Rs 500

SC/ ST/ PwD – Rs 250

• Candidates can make UGC NET application fee payment either by debit/ credit card or through bank challan generated during online filing of the application form.

• Note that application fee payment through e-challan should be made in Syndicate/Canara/ICICI Bank.

CBSE UGC NET 2018 Age limit

• The upper age limit for appearing in JRF has been raised by two years, i.e. from the existing upper age limit of 28 years to 30 years.

• The relaxation as earlier will remain same.

CBSE UGC NET 2018 Exam Pattern

• The exam will be divided into two papers – Paper 1 and Paper 2.

• Paper 1 will consist of 50 compulsory questions, it will be conducted for 1 hour.

• The Paper 2 will have 100 compulsory questions and will be conducted for a total duration of 2 hours.

• Total marks for Paper 1 will be 100

• Total marks for Paper 2 will be 200

Here are the specifications for the two papers-

Paper 1

• 50 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks.

• The questions which will be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.

• It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

Paper 2

• This will consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.