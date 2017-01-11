CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2017: Board Exams Class 10 and 12 to begin from March 9

CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2017 Released.

The Central Bboard of Secondary Education (CBSE) will now conduct its annual Board Examinations for Class 10 and 12 from March 9, 2017. The exams were earlier scheduled to start from March 1 but the delay in the examinations is due to the upcoming Assembly elections in five states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab.

The exams have been postponed by one week after carefully considerating the current situation in the country due to the upcoming elections, this will give the students some more time for their preparation and will help the examination sequence to go uninterrupted. The board has made every possible attempt to give adequate time gap between major papers and has also ensured that the board exams do not a problem for students who have planned to appear for major competitive examination like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET), since both these examinations are conducted by CBSE.

The number of students that appeared for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board examination 2016 was 14,91,371 and 10,65,175 respectively. The number of students registered for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examination 2017 are 16,67,573 and 1098420 respectively.

Students can find detailed date-sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE Board Examination 2017 on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education at cbse.nic.in.