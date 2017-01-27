CBSE exam date change alert: Three of Class 10 and five of Class 12 dates changed

CBSE Exam Date Sheet changes.

In Wake of the upcoming assembly elections in five states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab and the students concern about the schedule of certain papers, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has changed the exam dates of three papers for Class 10 and of five papers for Class 12. The dates of Tamil language (006), Gurung (132) and National Cadet Corps (076) have been changed for Class 10 and the dates of Theatre studies (078), Tangkhul (193), Physical Education (048), Sociology (039) and Food Service-II (736) for Class 12.

Changes made for Class 10

Tamil- Saturday, March 18, 2017; Old date- March 10, 2017

Gurung- Friday, March 10, 2017; Old date- March 23, 2017

National Cadet Cops- Thursday, March 23, 2017; Old date- March 15, 2017

Changes made for Class 12

Theatre studies- Monday, April 10, 2017; Old date- April 20, 2017

Tangkhul- Monday, April 10, 2017; Old date- April 20, 2017

Physical Education- Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Old date- April 10, 2017

Sociology- Thursday, April 20, 2017; Old date- April 12, 2017

Food Service-II- Wednesday, April 26, 2017; Old date- April 29, 2017

You may also want to watch-

After the announcement of the exam dates earlier, many students and parents had complained about no sufficient gap in the dates of the Biology paper and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2017, but the CBSE has kept the schedule for Biology exam unchanged. The CBSE board examinations for class 10 and 12 are scheduled to begin on March 9, 2017. The class 10 examinations will end on April 10 while the class 12 exams will continue till April 29.

The number of students registered for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examination 2017 are 16,67,573 and 1098420 respectively.