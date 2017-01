The Board every year used to conduct examinations for 10th and 12th class students studying in the schools recognised under it and thousands of candidates sit in the exams. It regulates both government and private school under different norm. (Source: IE)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the date of board examination today, which are going to begin from March 9. However, the final date sheet is yet to come. The Board every year used to conduct examinations for 10th and 12th class students studying in the schools recognised under it and thousands of candidates sit in the exams. It regulates both government and private school under different norms.

(Details awaited)