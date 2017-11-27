CAT 2017 analysis: Question paper pattern a relief, but here is what will worry aspirants (Image Source IE)

Candidates who appeared for difficult and tricky Common Admission Test (CAT 2017) were relieved to find that the question paper pattern was similar to last year. But not every cloud has a silver lining as students found that in the forenoon session, the Logical Reasoning (LR) and Data Interpretation (DI) sections were difficult for most, even tougher than last year’s. The Verbal Ability (VA) and Reading Comprehension (RC), comprised of 34 questions. This was followed by 32 questions in the LRDI section. The last section of Quantitative Ability (QA) had 34 questions.

According to Times of India, a candidate named, Naga Alekhya A, who appeared for the exam at a test centre in Tarnaka said “I felt the paper was easy, especially the RC section. Seeing so many RC questions was welcoming and I feel I did well in the exam. But LRDI section was difficult”

The experts from the prestigious TIME institute which prepares students to crack MBA entrance test said that LDRI sections were very difficult. The experts felt that some of the familiar questions were not present where they should have been. The entire section had a DI based question and Quant-based reasoning sets. So it was difficult to identify and classify the sets separately as DI and LR. The experts predicted that cut-off in this section will be lower.

IIM Lucknow conducted the CAT 2017 on Sunday. Leaving the difficulty which students faced in the LRDI section, the overall test experience was smooth. Over 2.31 lakh candidates from all over the country appeared for the exam. The results of CAT 2017 will be out in January. The scores of this entrance test will be accepted by the 20 IIMs and over 100 top B-schools across the country. There was no change in the exam pattern this year and the morning session (9 am to 12 pm) pattern was similar to the afternoon one. The cut-off will depend on the number of candidates, difficulty level and a number of seats.