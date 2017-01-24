CAT 2016: 99.57 percentile scorer Aditi Gupta says, engineers are famous for blocking majority of MBA seats

99.57 percentile scorer in CAT 2016, Aditi Gupta. Source: Indian Express

A student of the Punjab Engineering College, University of Technology, Aditi Gupta has scored 99.57 percentile in the Common Admission Test 2016. She may not have topped or scored perfect 100 percentile like Avidipto Chakraborty, Akshay Mehndritta or Rahul Sharma but she has definetly made a position for her self in one of the top IIMs. When asked about why not many girls make it to the top 100 in CAT, she replied, “among other reasons, one is that the number of girls appearing for the exam is less than half of the boys.” Aditi who is a resident of Mohali futher says, “I don’t think it has to do something with girls or boys. In fact, if you check statistics, girls appearing for CAT are less than half of boys. So this trend is bound to happen. There are multiple factors that play a role in this trend. As far as maths is concerned, it can be built with practice.”

You may also like to watch-

Being an engineer herself, Aditi talks about the trend of engineers cracking the exam by saying that, “Engineers are famous for blocking majority of MBA seats. Moreover, clearing the exam is just half the job done. The major challenge of clearing the personal interview.”

While talking about her preparation for CAT 2016, she said that she used to spend three to four hours daily towards the preparation of the exam and would divide her time equally across all the three sections- verbal ability, data interpretation and quantitative analysis so that none of the sections are left out in the end.