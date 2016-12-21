CARE Ratings: Jobs in FY16 grew marginally by 1.6%

A sample of 2,112 companies across various sectors show that there was a growth of 1.6% in employment during FY16 versus FY15.

‘The financial year ended March 31, 2016 registered a marginally higher growth in employment, according to the latest findings by ratings agency CARE Ratings, reports FE Bureau in Mumbai.

A sample of 2,112 companies across various sectors show that there was a growth of 1.6% in employment during FY16 versus FY15. Aggregate employment in this sample of companies, which accounted for 86% of total sales of 4,016 companies in the data base used; increased from 5.63 million in FY15 to 5.72 million in FY16.

The study analyses employment data across various industries and is based on a sample of 2,112 companies. For a smaller sample of 728 companies, a time series profile for period FY12-FY16 was analysed by CARE.

According to the ratings agency, in the smaller sample of 728 companies too, the employment surged 2.9%.

“A conclusion that may be drawn is that there has been a recovery in employment in the corporate sector in FY16 after declining marginally in FY15,” the report observed.

It also said that there does not appear to be a strong relationship between GDP growth and that in employment as higher rate of growth in GDP in FY14 and FY15 did not result in corresponding growth in jobs creation.

“This has been reversed however, in FY16,” it said.

The findings suggested that there has been a higher growth in employment in service oriented industries and those in the consumer goods space.