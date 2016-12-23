Calcutta University BA, B.Sc, B.Com Part II results 2016: Here are a few steps to check marks

Calcutta University BA, B.Sc, B.Com Part II results 2016: The results of the respective examinations were declared at the official website of the University and can be viewed from 1:00 pm onward. (Source: IE)

Calcutta University BA, B.Sc, B.Com Part II results 2016: After releasing the Part I examination results, on December 8, this year, the University of Calcutta had today released the results for the Bachelors of Arts (B.A), Bachelors of Science (B.Sc) and Bachelors of Commerce (B.Com), Part II, (Honors, General and Major) Examination 2016. The results of the respective examinations were declared at the official website of the University and can be viewed from 1:00 pm onward.

Here are a few steps to followed to check the Calcutta University BA B.Sc, B.Com Part 2 results 2016, online:

– The results are available at the official website of the University, wbresults.nic.in.

– After logging on to the official website, the results can be accessed by clicking on the link, “B.A/B.Sc./B.Com. Part-II (Honours, General & Major) Examination, 2016”.

– Clinking on the above link in the official website will take the user to a separate page, where candidates will have to enter their respective roll numbers.

– Providing necessary details , the results will be available after clicking on the ‘Submit’ button and the page can be refreshed by clicking on the ‘Reset’ button.

After a high level meeting, the Calcutta University had also announced the dates for the college elections which are due to be in the month of January next year. The exact dates will be declared in the coming week.