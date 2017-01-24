Cabinet approves amendment bill, IIM students to get degrees instead of diplomas

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Source: PTI

IIM amendment bill: IIM amendment bill: The IIM bill that seeks to give degrees-granting powers to the prestigious management institutes of India has finally been approved by the Union Cabinet. The Indian Institute of Management Bill 2017 grants power to the IIM officials to give degrees to all its students instead of diplomas from the next academic session.

Other major provisions include the granting of power to the IIM Board of Directors, which allows them to get an inquiry conducted by a person who is not below the rank of a High Court judge against a director if it is felt that the institute has not performed as per the norms of the proposed Act under a Director. Based on the inquiry, the BoD will have the power to remove the Director only after giving him the opportunity to be heard.

You may also like to watch-

The bill also seeks more autonomy and statutory status to the 20 IIMs and declare then as the Institute of National importance.

In other developments, the cabinet has approved the construction of world-class convention centre at ITPO (Pragati Maidan) along with the transfer of 11.35 acres of land to Airports Authority of India AAI by exchanging equivalent land of AAI at Anisabad.