By 2022, these 7 are going to be the new ‘white-collar’ jobs in India

Indian job landscape is in transitionary phase, thanks to emerging technologies and by 2022, 9% of the country’s 600 million estimated workforces would be deployed in new jobs that do not even exist today, says a report. According to the FICCI-Nasscom & EY report, there would be a job slowdown for the next two years as companies struggle to restructure their business models, and by 2022, the entire job landscape would undergo a drastic change. The future employment trend is that the internet and exponential technologies are creating new employment opportunities in the areas of ‘white-collar’ working, also known as gig economy

Here are the jobs that are going be in focus in 2022:

VFX Artist: VFX artist is someone who creates special effects and animation and has the technological know-how of doing using tools that can be grouped into the category of multimedia artists and animators.

Computer Vision Engineer: Computer vision engineer is an expert in the interdisciplinary field that deals with how computers can be made for gaining high-level understanding from digital images or videos. From the perspective of engineering, it seeks to automate tasks that the human visual system can do.

AI Research Scientist: AI research scientist is someone who manages the entire lifecycle of an artificial intelligence research project, helping business prototypes and pilot implementations of the artificial intelligence.

Wireless Network Specialist: A wireless network specialist is someone who design, implement, and optimize a company’s wireless LAN and other wireless technologies. It can be both related to wireless security and wireless switching and routing.

Embedded System Programmer: Embedded system programmer does programming of an embedded systems including ATMs, cell phones, printers, thermostats, calculators, and video game console using the permitted programming interfaces provided by that system.

Data Scientist: Data scientist is someone who knows how to extract meaning from data and interpret it, which requires both tools and methods from statistics and machine learning and human interpretation skills.

Data Architect: Data architect is someone who closely works with software designers, design analysts and others to create comprehensive databases that may be used by hundreds if not thousands of people.