Burial or cremation: CBSE Class 12 Biology board paper question infuriates many

A question in CBSE’s class 12th board examination question paper has created an outrage among many people on social media. The biology paper was conducted by the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, while the paper was ‘moderately difficult’ as described by many, one question in particular created a buzz after it was put up on social media. Twitter user Alok Bhatt‏ on April 5, posted a series of posts and he even tagged the Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar. A question under section D infuriated him. He wrote, “Dear @PrakashJavdekar are you aware of the Qn in today’s Biology paper of class 12th about different cremation practice?” While this was just the beginning, he added, “Today’s CBSE Qn paper for Class 12th Biology ex- what is the impact of burial & burning of dead bodies on the environment? 1/2 @PrakashJavdekar”

Alok Bhatt‏ also asked for an answer from the Prakash Javdekar-led HRD Ministry. Another post by him read, “I have asked for a copy of Qn paper- but if true then @PrakashJavdekar run @HRDMinistry owes an answer- how relevant is d Qn to Biology?”

Here is the class 12 Biology question paper-

According to a statement that was released by the Central Board of Secondary Education later in the day said, “A show cause notice was also issued to the official concerned.”

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, many teachers have justified the question and have said that it is a part of the class 12 Biology syllabus. As of now, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar has not commented on the Biology question.

According to earlier reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to introduce a practical component for all the Class 11th and 12th subjects. According to sources, the board is planning to introduce practicals for subjects including English, History, Hindi and Business Studies.