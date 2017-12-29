BTET Answer Key 2018: Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test revised answer keys released at bsebonline.net, biharboard.ac.in

The BTET 2017 results were announced in September 2017.

BTET Answer Key 2018: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the revised andwer keys for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) at bsebonline.net, biharboard.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam that can check the answer by visiting the official website. According to the release issue by the state board, candidates can apply to check their answer keys between December 30 and January 6. These revised answer keys have been released by the Bihar board as after the announcement of the results of BTET, some candidates has raised objections after which the board decided to release a corrected version of the answer key.

The BTET 2017 results were announced in September 2017 after which candidates raised objections in both Paper I and Paper II. According to reports, after scrutiny, BSEB agreed that 9 questions were not printed properly and the answers to two questions were unclear. It added that the answers of three questions was different from the model answer by the board. It further said that the paper had four other questions in which more than one answer was valid.

The Bihar board is charging a sum of Rs 70 from candidates who raised objections. Once the board finds errors in 25 questions, it will return the fees to the candidates. The Bihar Board has set-up an enquiry to examine the objections. For paper I, 26 subject experts and for paper II, 40 experts are checking the questions. If found that the objections are correct, the candidates will get marks. After this, the BSEB will release the revised results in the second week of January on the official websites mentioned above. This year, a total of 2.43 lakh aspirants had appeared for the Bihar TET.