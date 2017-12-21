BSNL recruitment 2018: Here are the subjects to prepare for 107 Junior engineers vacancies, apply now at externalbsnlexam.com

BSNL recruitment 2018: Job aspirants who are willing to apply for 107 vacancies for the post of Junior engineers must note that the last date to apply online is January 15, 2018 at externalbsnlexam.com. (Reuters)

BSNL recruitment 2018: Job aspirants who are willing to apply for 107 vacancies for the post of Junior engineers must note that the last date to apply online is January 15, 2018 at externalbsnlexam.com. As per the official notification, the application process has begun from December 15, 2017. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited will conduct the online written exam on January 28, 2018. Therefore, it is important for the candidates to know about the subjects that they need to prepare. Aspirants who are searching for government engineering jobs must grab this opportunity.

BSNL recruitment 2018: Subjects to prepare:-

This year BSNL will be conducting the examination in two sections. The first section will have questions from Electrical, Electronics and Communication. In section two, the questions will be asked from Departmental Practice. Each section will have 50 questions carrying one mark each. The duration of the examination will be of 3 hrs i.e. from 11 am to 2 pm on January 28, 2018.

BSNL recruitment 2018: Get all the details relating to recruitment drive here:-

Name of the post: Junior Engineer.

Number of posts: 107.

Pay scale: Rs 9,020 – Rs. 17,430 and other allowances as per norms.

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 to 55 years as on 01.07.2016. However, there is relaxation as per Government norms.

Selection Process:

BSNL will conduct a written Examination and personal interview before a final selection is made for the post of Jr engineer.

Application Fee:-

The general and OBC candidate will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee while for SC/ST/PWD category candidates the fee is Rs 250.

Educational qualification:

1. Candidates should have passed class 12 or equivalent or 02 years ITI certificate.

2. Three years diploma in any one of the disciplines after Matriculation like Electrical, Radio, Computer, Telecommunication, Instrumentation, Information Technology.

Here is the official notification:-



BSNL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2018: Here is how to apply:-

1. Visit the official website– externalbsnlexam.com

2. Now download the BSNL JE Recruitment 2017 official notification.

3. Read the notification carefully.

4. Then go to apply online link for Jr engineer after the link is activated.

5. Fill in your details on the application form.

6. Now upload your photo and signature.

7. Pay the application fee and submit your application.

8. Save and take a print out of your application form for future reference.

Candidates must note that the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited will publish BSNL JE admit card before the online exam. Aspirants must regularly visit the official website for further updates regarding the recruitment process.