BSNL recruitment 2018: Exam date released for Junior engineers, here is how to apply at externalbsnlexam.com

BSNL recruitment 2018: Job Alert! Candidates who are yet to submit the online application to apply for the post of Junior engineers should take into account that the last date is coming closer. As per BSNL the last date to apply online is January 15, 2018 externalbsnlexam.com. According to the official notification, junior engineer examination will be conducted on January 28, 2018. There will be two sections in the question paper. The first section will have questions from Electrical, Electronics and Communication. In section two, the questions will be asked from Departmental Practice. Both the sections will have 50 questions carrying one mark each. The examination will be held for 3 hrs i.e. from 11 am to 2 pm on January 28, 2018.

BSNL recruitment 2018: Here are the important dates:

Starting date of online application: 15.12.2017

Last date of online application: 15.01.2018

Application editing period: 16.01.2018 to 17.01.2018.

Date of online test: 28.01.2018

BSNL recruitment 2018: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

Junior Engineer: 107 posts.

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 to 55 years as on 01.07.2016. However, there is relaxation as per Government norms.

Pay scale: Rs 9,020 – Rs. 17,430 and other allowances as per norms.

Exam pattern:

Section 1 will have questions from Electrical, Electronics and Communication.

Section 2 will have questions from Departmental Practice.

Each section will have 50 questions carrying one mark each. The duration of the examination will be of 3 hrs i.e. from 11 am to 2 pm on January 28, 2018.

Application Fee:-

The general and OBC candidate will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee while for SC/ST/PWD category candidates the fee is Rs 250.

Educational qualification:

1. Candidates should have passed class 12 or equivalent or 02 years ITI certificate.

2. Three years diploma in any one of the disciplines after Matriculation like Electrical, Radio, Computer, Telecommunication, Instrumentation, Information Technology.

BSNL Recruitment 2018: Here is how to apply:-

1. Go to the official website– externalbsnlexam.com

2. Now go to apply online link for — Jr engineer.

5. Enter all your details on the application form.

6. Upload your photo and signature.

7. Pay the application fee and submit your application.

8. Save and take a print out of your application form for future reference.