BSNL recruitment 2017 2018: 107 Junior engineers jobs vacancies at externalbsnlexam.com, last date, pay scale, age limit, all you need to know

BSNL recruitment 2017-2018: Good news for engineers! The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced 107 vacancies for the post of Junior engineers at externalbsnlexam.com. The government-owned telecom company has said that eligible and interested candidates and interested candidates should apply (last date) before January 15, 2018. Aspirants who are searching for government engineering jobs must grab this opportunity. Candidates must note that they can only fill the application through online mode. As per the official notification, the application process will begin from December 15, 2017. BSNL will conduct the online written exam on January 28, 2018.

Get all the details relating to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited recruitment 2017 drive here:-

Name of the post: Junior Engineer

Number of vacancies: 107 posts.

Pay scale: Rs 9,020 – Rs. 17,430 and other allowances as per norms.

Educational qualification:

1. Candidates should have passed class 12 or equivalent or 02 years ITI certificate.

2. Three years diploma in any one of the disciplines after Matriculation like Electrical, Radio, Computer, Telecommunication, Instrumentation, Information Technology.

Selection Process:

1. BSNL will conduct a written Examination and personal interview before a final selection is made for the post of Jr engineer.

Application Fee:-

The general and OBC candidate will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee while for SC/ST/PWD category candidates the fee is Rs 250.

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 to 55 years as on 01.07.2016. However, there is relaxation as per Government norms.

Here is the official notification:-

BSNL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply:-

1. Visit the official website– externalbsnlexam.com

2. Now download the BSNL JE Recruitment 2017 official notification.

3. Read the notification carefully.

4. Then go to apply online link for Jr engineer after the link is activated.

5. Fill in your details on the application form.

6. Now upload your photo and signature.

7. Pay the application fee and submit your application.

8. Save and take a print out of your application form for future reference.

Candidates must note that the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited will publish BSNL JE admit card before the online exam. Aspirants must regularly visit the official website for further updates regarding the recruitment process.