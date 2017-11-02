BSNL JAO Admit Card 2017 now available for download, visit official website now

The candidates who have applied for the same can download their admit cards now from the official website.

BSNL JAO Admit Card 2017: The hall tickets for the junior accounts officers (JAO) recruitment exam has been released by the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) at externalbsnlexam.com. The candidates who have applied for the same can download their admit cards now from the official website. The online examination for the recruitment of Junior Account officers is all set to take place on November 5 and 6. BSNL is conducted the recruitment process to fill up to 996 vacant posts. Through this examination, JAOs will be appointed in the IDA pay scale Executive (E-1) of Rs 16,400-Rs 40,500 with annual increment and benefits as per the company rules. According to a Hindustan Times report, the post of a junior accounts officers is a circle-based cadre and the candidates will be selected against the vacancies of a particular circle.

During the registration process, candidates has applied for only one circle in which they want to serve. A circle wise merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the registered candidates and available vacancies in the respective circles. Selected candidates will have to execute a bond to serve in BSNL for a period of five years from the date of their appointment as JAO or a period as specified by BSNL for the post from time to time.

BSNL JAO Admit Card 2017: Steps to download hall ticket are mentioned below-

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSNL recruitment at externalbsnlexam.com

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link that says ‘Download /print Hall Ticket’ adjacent to the DIRECT RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF “JUNIOR ACCOUNTS OFFICERS (JAO)” IN BSNL FROM OPEN MARKET THROUGH ONLINE COMPETITIVE EXAMINATIONS -2017 box

Step 3: Once you enter the BSNL – HALL TICKET page, enter your Registration number and Date of Birth or Password

Step 4: Press Submit

Step 5: your Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a print out of the same and save it for later

All the best, candidates!!