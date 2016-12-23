BSEB result 2016: Bihar School Board Exam Compartment results out, pass percentage plunges

BSEB result 2016: As low as 27.59% of students of Class X and merely 40.43% of Class XII students cleared the compartmental examination of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in their second attempt. (PTI)

BSEB result 2016: As low as 27.59% of students of Class X and merely 40.43% of Class XII students cleared the compartmental examination of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in their second attempt, results were announced on Thursday. This reflects first successful sign of clean-up since the topper scam was exposed in Bihar earlier this year. The scam involved cheating in top exams. The results are available on matricresult.bsebbihar.com and interresult.bsebbihar.com.

A total of 1,61,645 students and 43,002 students appeared for the compartment exams of class X and XII, respectively. According to Indian Express, data shows the pass percentage for class X exam held in November, dipped from 69.54 per cent last year to 27.59 per cent.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, who is also a Senior IAS official, was appointed post the topper scam fallout that left the state red-faced, told that in order to prevent malpractices, entire process from filing the form till declaration of results was digitised. Also to keep an eye on every action, several CCTV cameras were installed at examinations centres and answer sheets were barcoded for the first time. “…those, who have passed their compartmental examinations, will have their mark-sheets available online,’’ he said.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

The BSEB has been sending provisional and original mark-sheets to candidates, who have provided their Aadhar numbers. Meanwhile, BSEB spokesman Rajeev Ranjan Dwivedi was quoted as saying, “This (Aadhar numbers) will help the board create a permanent database of candidates, who will automatically avail e-lockers facilities.”