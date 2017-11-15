BPSC recruitment 2017: Combined preliminary exam registrations for 355 vacancies posts starts today at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The commission aims to fill 355 vacancies in various departments of the Government of Bihar. (Photo: IE)

BPSC recruitment 2017: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited interested and eligible candidates to register themselves for the 63rd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of the commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in and fill the application for the same. A total number of 355 seats are on offer by the commission. According to the recruitment advertisement released by BPSC, the commission aims to fill 355 vacancies in various departments of the Government of Bihar. Candidates interested in pursuing their career with Bihar Government must register themselves online on or before 4th December 2017 and the last date to apply online is 11th December 2017.

Every year, BPSC releases notification to fill various posts in the state’s government departments. The selection process will include a preliminary exam, main exam and interview.While the dates of the exams is yet to be released by the commission, all the details for the exam have been released and are as follows-

BPSC recruitment 2017: The following posts are on offer by the commission-

Bihar Administrative Service: 31 posts

Bihar Police Service: 6 posts

Bihar Financial Service: 123 post

Bihar Prison Service: 9 posts

Bihar Registration Service: 11 posts

Bihar Labour Service: 16 posts

Employment officer: 3 posts

Assistant Registrar: 1 post

Revenue officer: 19 posts

Product inspector: 13

Labour Enforcement officer: 123 posts

BPSC recruitment 2017: Steps to apply for the vacancies-

Step 1: Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online’ tab given on the left side of the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself by entering a valid email id and mobile number

Step 4: Initiate the application process

Step 5: Pay the application fee either online or through bank challan

Step 6: Fill the online application form

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the application form

Step 8: Send the signed hard copy of Application Form and confirmation of payment of Application fee via speed post to:

Joint secretary-cum-Examination Controller, Bihar Public Service Commission

15, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg (Baily Road), Patna-800 001

BPSC recruitment 2017: Application fee-

For general category candidates, it is Rs 750 while for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the application fee is Rs 200.

Important dates

BPSC recruitment 2017: Dates to remember-

Online registration starts: November 13

Last date to register online: December 2

Last date to pay application fee: December 4

Last date to complete application form: December 11

Last date to submit hard copy of application form and fee: December 18

