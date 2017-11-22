BPSC vacancy 2017 for engineers: Bihar government announces 1345 jobs at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check now

BPSC recruitment 2017: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Patna has announced vacancies for the posts of 1345 Assistant Engineers (Civil and Mechanical) at bpsc.bih.nic.in. (Website)

BPSC recruitment 2017: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Patna has announced vacancies for the posts of 1345 Assistant Engineers (Civil and Mechanical) at bpsc.bih.nic.in. According to the official notification, candidates who are interested and eligible must apply before December 6, 2017 till 05:00 pm. The commission has said that candidates can only apply through for BPSC AE recruitment 2017. The job notification stated that candidates who will be applying for the posts must have completed their Degree/diploma in civil and mechanical engineering from recognized university. Candidates must send their application form to Additional secretary cum Examination controller, 15, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Bailey Road, Patna, Bihar, Pin – 800001 before the last date. According to the BPSC notification, the aspirants will have to undergo Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview before final selection.

BPSC recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

Total No. of Posts: 1345

Name of the Post:

1. Assistant Engineer (Civil): 1243 posts

2. Assistant Engineer (Mechanical): 102 posts

Age limit: Candidates age should be between 21 to 37 years for Unreserved (Male), 40 years for Unreserved (Female) 42 years for SC/ ST candidates (Male & Female).

About BPSC:-

The Bihar Public Service Commission came into existence from 1st April 1949 after its separation from the Commission for the States of Orissa and Madhya Pradesh, in accordance with sub-section (1) of section 261 of the Government of India Act, 1935, as adapted. Its constitutional status was pronounced with the promulgation of Constitution of India on 26th January, 1950. It is a Constitutional Body under Article 315 of the Constitution of India. The Bihar Public Service Commission initially began its functioning for the State of Bihar with its headquarters at Ranchi. The State Government decided to shift the headquarters of the Commission from Ranchi to Patna and it was finally shifted to Patna on 1st March 1951.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), in its latest recruitment notification, has announced 277 vacancies for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers at tspsc.gov.in. Candidates who all are searching for government engineering jobs can now apply visiting the official website. The commission has said that the last date for submitting the online application is 16/12/2017. According to the official notification, the Commission may conduct the examination either through computer-based recruitment test (CBRT) or offline OMR based examination of objective type. Candidates must note that before applying for the posts, they shall register themselves as per the One Time Registration (OTR) through the Official Website of TSPSC.