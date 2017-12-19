BMRCL recruitment 2017: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited offers engineer jobs at english.bmrc.co.in, check details here

BMRCL recruitment 2017: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has announced 60 vacancies for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer at english.bmrc.co.in. (Website)

BMRCL recruitment 2017: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has announced 60 vacancies for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer at english.bmrc.co.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested can now apply visiting the official website. As per the official notification, “Candidates who have been shortlisted will only be called for interview. Any canvassing by or on behalf of the candidates or to bring political or other outside influence with regard to selection/appointment shall be a disqualification.” The Metro Rail Corporation said that the selection will be through Interview by a Committee constituted by the Competent Authority. Candidates must note that the maximum age limit for the post of Asst Executive Engineer is 40 years and Asst Engineer is 35 years.

BMRCL recruitment 2017: Check out the details relating to the vacancies:-

Name of the post: Asst Executive Engineer.

Number of vacancies: 30 posts.

Pay: Rs.55860

Educational Qualification: BE/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering.

Experience: Minimum 8 years in large infrastructure project execution. Candidates with experience in Metro construction for Viaduct/ Stations/Underground station/ Tunneling with TBMs will be preferred.

Name of the post: Asst Engineer.

Number of vacancies: 30 posts.

Pay: Rs.48280.

Educational Qualification: BE/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering or Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Experience: Candidates holding BE should have minimum experience of 5 years in construction supervision and other activities such as supervision, piling casting yard, launching of girders, U/G structures and tunneling in large infrastructure projects will be prefered. OR. Diploma holders should have minimum 8 years of experience construction supervision and other activities such as supervision, piling casting yard, launching of girders, U/G structures and tunneling in large infrastructure Projects.

Candidates should fill in the application online, take a print out of the same and submit along with copies of all certificates in support of qualification and experience prescribed for

the post. Candidates who fail to send hard copy of the online application along with relevant documents will not be considered even though they have submitted application online. The hard copy of the application form must be sent to the following address:

General Manager (HR), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, III Floor, BMTC Complex, K.H.Road, Shanthinagar, Bangalore 560027, superscribing the envelope as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ………………………… ………………………”. The last date for receipt of hard copy of the application is 4.00 PM of 15th January 2018.