BMRC recruitment 2018: Earn up to whopping Rs 1,37,790; vacancies for different posts available on bmrc.co.in

BMRC recruitment 2018: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRC) has invited applications for over 30 vacancies. (IE)

BMRC recruitment 2018: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRC) has invited applications for over 30 vacancies. Vacancies range from General Manager (Operations), engineers among other on the contractual basis. Candidates can apply and will be selected through an interview. Interesting candidates can visit official website bmrc.co.in to apply for the same. To apply for BMRC recruitment 2018, the candidates need to send a print out of their online application form after filling it to ‘General Manager (HR), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, III Floor,BMTC Complex, K.H.Road, Shanthinagar, Bangalore 560027’, along with the relevant documents. The candidates must remeber that the last date to apply for the exam is March 28.

Here are the steps for BMRC recruitment 2018:

Step 1: Visit official website bmrc.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the link.

Step 3: Download the online application

Step 4: Send the application along with other documents to General Manager (HR), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, III Floor, BMTC Complex, K.H.Road, Shanthinagar, Bangalore 560027.

NOTE: The deadline to submit the application is March 28.

Here is the eligibility criteria for BMRC recruitment 2018:

GM (Operations): Aspirants should have a degree in mechanical/electrical/electronics and communication/computer science.

GM (Signaling and Telecom): Candidates should be holding a degree in telecommunication/computer science/ electronics and communication.

Deputy GM (P Way)/ CSW: Candidates should have a degree in civil engineering.

Deputy GM (Traction): Candidates should have a degree in electrical/electronic/mechanical engineering.

Deputy GM (F&A): Aspirants should be graduates from a recognised university and member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)/ Institute of Costs and Works Accounts of India (ICWAI)/Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Deputy GM (HR): Candidates should have a degree of a post-graduate in any discipline with a diploma in HR or MBA (HR).

Manager (Operations/OCC): Candidates should have degree/diploma in any discipline of engineering.

Manager (P Way): Aspirants should be holding a degree in civil engineering.

Assistant Manager (F&A): Candidates should have a degree in MCom or MBA 9(finance) or should be holding any degree with CA Inter/ICWA Inter/ CS Inter.

Assistant Manager (HR): Aspirants should be graduates from a recognised university with the diploma in personnel management or equivalent.

Manager/AM (IT): Candidates should have a degree in BE in computer science/electronics and telecommunication.

Section Engineers (Networking): Aspirants should have pursued BE in computer science or IT/ electronics and telecommunication/B Sc (IT)/MCA.

Junior Engineer (IT): Aspirants should have pursued a diploma in computer science/ telecommunication/electronics/BCA.

There are total 33 vacancies available.

Here are the Designation for BMRC recruitment 2018:

General Manager (Operations): 1

General Manager (Signaling and Telecom): 1

Deputy General Manager (P Way)/ CSW: 1

Deputy General Manager (Traction): 1

Deputy General Manager (F&A): 1

Deputy General Manager (HR): 1

Manager (Operations/OCC): 3

Manager (P Way): 2

Assistant Manager (F&A): 4

Assistant Manager (HR): 4

Manager (IT): 2

Assistant Manager (IT): 2

Section Engineers (Networking): 3

Junior Engineer (IT): 7

Here is the pay scale for BMRC recruitment 2018:

General Manager: The selected candidates will earn monthly salary of Rs 1,37,790.

Deputy GM: The selected candidates will earn monthly salary of Rs 74,760.

Manager: The selected candidates will earn monthly salary of Rs 63,960.

Assistant Manager: The selected candidates will earn monthly salary of Rs 52,920.

Section Engineer: The selected candidates will earn monthly salary of Rs 41,100.

Junior Engineer: The selected candidates will earn monthly salary of Rs 35,960.