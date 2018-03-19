BIS Recruitment 2018: Aspiring to become scientist? 109 vacancies are up for grabs at Bureau of Indian Standards, check details at bis.gov.in

BIS Recruitment 2018: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has issued a notification inviting applications for the posts of Scientist (B). Those who are interested to apply can check all the details on the website- www.bis.gov.in.

BIS Recruitment 2018: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has issued a notification inviting applications for the posts of Scientist (B). Those who are interested to apply in the recruitment process of this post can check all the details on the website of the Bureau of Indian Standards- www.bis.gov.in. The vacancies are open to the engineering graduates of various disciplines and can apply for the post till April 2, 2018.Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online examination. The total number of posts available in this recruitment process is 109.

BIS Recruitment 2018: Candidates can check the mentioned details and apply for the posts on offer-

BIS Recruitment 2018: Details of the vacancy:

Name of the post: Scientist (B)

Total number of posts available: 109

Mechanical Engineering -31 Posts

Metallurgical Engineering -10 Posts

Civil Engineering -08 Posts

Electrical Engineering -10 Posts

Electronics Engineering -17 Posts

Chemical Engineering -12 Posts

Food Technology -5 Posts

Microbiology -13 Posts

Textile Engineering and Fibre Science- 3 Posts

BIS Recruitment 2018: Educational Qualifications:

1. For Engineering discipline: Candidates should have an Engineering Degree or equivalent with minimum 60%. (50 % for SC/ST candidates)

2. For Microbiology discipline: Candidates should have Master’s Degree or Equivalent with minimum 60%. (50 % for SC/ST candidates)

BIS Recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Last Date of Application : 2 April 2018.

Tentative Date of Online Examination: 15 April 2018

BIS Recruitment 2018: How to apply:

1. Candidates can log on to the website www.bis.gov.in.

2. Click on the link- Recruitment for Scientist (B) and fill in the appropriate details and submit.