Bihar Police constable Result 2017 likely to be released today, here is how to check

Bihar Police Result 2017: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) is likely to declare the Bihar Police constable Result for 2017 today at csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the website as soon as the results have been released by the Selection board on the official website. The exam was conducted on October 15 and 22 earlier this year across various centres in the state of Bihar. According to media reports, this year a total of 11.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam which was conducted to fill 9,900 vacancies. Candidates need to note that out of the total candidates who appeared for the exam only 50000 candidates will be moving on the next round of exam.

To qualify the exam, candidates have to score a minimum of 30 marks in the written examination out of 100 marks in order to get selected for further rounds which will include a Physical Ability Test (PAT). The test will include running which will be rated on how fast they finish 1.6 km distance. Like if they take less than five minutes, they will be able to score 50 marks.

Bihar Police Result 2017: Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their Bihar Police Result 2017-

Step 1: To check police constable results, visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, now click on the link that says Bihar Police constable Result 2017

Step 3: Now enter your registration number and other required details

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 5: Check the result and download the same for future

CSBC will prepare the merit list for selection for the appointment to the post of constable in district and military police on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in all the three events under Physical Ability Test — run, shot put and high jump.