Big News! In a first, Apple coming to IIT Madras placements, big buck offers likely

IIT Madras students.

In a big news, Apple Inc is coming to IIT Madras for the first time for recruitment along with UIDAI and also Nasdaq, among others for the session that begins on December 2017. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is gearing up for a highly-promising placement season with as many as 270 companies getting themselves registered for more than 400 job profiles, compared to 250 companies in the whole of last year (2016-17) for the same number of job profiles. The first phase of placement will be held between December 1 and 10, 2017 with a break of one day (December 05, 2017) in between.

Apart from Apple and UIDAI, UBS AG, Nasdaq Stock Market, Alvarez and Marsal India Pvt Ltd, Country Garden, Halma India Pvt Ltd, Rubrik, and Sekisui Chemical are also coming to the campus for the first phase of placement. Traditional recruiters such as Microsoft, Samsung R and D, Goldman Sachs, Eaton, Schlumberger, Mahindra, Intel, Bajaj, EXL, Citi, Larsen and Toubro are coming to IIT Madras for recruitment this year as well.

Among those companies that have registered so far, about 43 percent of the recruiters are from Core Engineering / R & D sector, 25 percent from Finance / Analytics / Consulting sectors, and 32 percent from the IT sector. The Institute is also set to host more than 50 start-ups this year. It has already recorded a 56 percent increase in the Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), which comes from internships. As many as 114 PPOs have been received this year by IIT Madras students as against 73 in the preceding Year.

Professor Manu Santhanam, Advisor, Training and Placement, IIT Madras is delighted with the development and hopes that there will be a jump in the number of placements too. “Our team of students and the staff at the IIT Madras Placement Office have worked hard to bring in a large number of recruiters to the campus, and thanks to their efforts, this placement season looks promising. We have already seen a major jump in the number of PPOs, so we are hoping that the success translates into the placements too,” he said.

More than 1,100 students have registered for placements across different study streams and departments this year. The institute believes that this number will increase as more research scholars become eligible (this happens when they achieve a specific target in their research programme).

About 35 students have opted for deferred placements as they are either pursuing Start-up ventures or planning to apply for higher studies. As many as 19 companies have advertised international profiles, most of which are for positions in Asian countries such as Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan, along with the US.