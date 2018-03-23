BHEL Recruitment 2018: New vacancies announced; salary grade up to Rs 54,500 – How to apply at official website bhel.in

BHEL recruitment 2018: The selected candidates will be normally placed at the minimum of the pay scale and will be on probation for a period of one year.

BHEL recruitment 2018: The Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) has invited applications from medical professionals for various posts at careers.bhel.in. Interested and eligible candidates can join its Hospitals/ Dispensaries at Units / Offices at Bhopal, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Trichy, Jhansi, Ranipet, Jagdishpur, Bangalore & Delhi/NCR through this recruitment process. According to the notification released, the selected candidates will be normally placed at the minimum of the pay scale and will be on probation for a period of one year. Mentioned below are all the necessary details that aspirants need to know in order to apply for the posts-

BHEL recruitment 2018: Posts and pay scale-

1. Senior Medical Officer (SMO)- E2 Grade -Rs 29100-54500

2. General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO): E1 GradeRs 24900-50500

BHEL recruitment 2018: Qualification and Experience-

1. Senior Medical Officer (SMO)- E2 Grade -MBBS degree with a Post Graduate Degree in the Speciality Concerned with one year of relevant post qualification experience/practice.

2. General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO): E1 Grade- MBBS degree with one year of relevant post qualification experience/practice.

BHEL recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHEL at careers.bhel.in

Step 2: General and OBC category candidates will have to sub,mit a non-refundable processing of Rs 300.

Step 3: Candidates will have to then fill the online application, available on the recruitment website of BHEL

BHEL recruitment 2018: Selection Process-