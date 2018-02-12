BHEL Recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies for engineers, GATE qualified persons – How to apply online at careers.bhel.in

BHEL Recruitment via GATE 2018: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) began its online process for recruitment of Engineer Trainees on the basis of GATE 2018 score on Monday. (BHEL/Screenshot)

BHEL Recruitment via GATE 2018: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) began its online process for recruitment of Engineer Trainees on the basis of GATE 2018 score on Monday. The recruitment via GATE 2018 application process to recruit 50 engineer trainees began on government-owned company’s official website – careers.bhel.in. BHEL aims to recruit 30 trainees from Mechanical engineering and 20 from Electrical engineering. The application was supposed to start from January 9, 2018, but the process got postponed and finally began today. The last date for online submission of applications is March 12, 2018 at 11:59 PM. March 13 is the last date for online payment. Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies will be interviewed and shortlisted on the basis of GATE 2018 score and also their previous academic records. After the candidates are selected and they have completed their training, a service agreement bond of Rs 2 lakh to serve the company for 3 years have to be signed. GTE 2018 began on February 3 and ended on February 11, 2018. Candidates interested to work for the country’s largest power generation equipment manufacturer have the right opportunity to apply.

BHEL Recruitment via GATE 2018: Here are the details to apply:

Important dates:

Beginning of online application process – February 12, 2018

Closing date of online application – March 12, 2018

Closing of online payment – March 13 at 11:59 pm

Total no of vacancies: 50

Step 1: Go to the official website – careers.bhel.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Recruitment of Engineer Trainees – GATE 2018’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Apply Online’

Step 4: Fill the required fields in the application process and make online payment.

Step 5: Download the application page, take a printout of the same and keep it for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Candidates applying for the posts must have a full-time Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology or Five year integrated Master’s degree or Dual Degree programme in Engineering or Technology in the disciplines of Mechanical or Electrical Engineering from a recognized Indian University/ Institute. Also, the candidate must produce their Degree/Final year marks sheets by July 1, 2018 or at the time of Interview, whichever is earlier.

2. The candidates must be born after September 1, 1990. Upper limit age to apply is 27 years.

3. 2 years relaxation will be given to candidates who have studied two years’ full-time Post Graduate in Engineering or Business Administration/ Management.

4. Candidates must register with his/her GATE 2018 registration ID.

5. The upper limit will be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates.