BHEL Recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies announced; here’s how to apply at official website careers.bhel.in

BHEL Recruitment 2018: Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) has begun recruitment for the post of Law Officer. Interested candidates can apply for the post at careers.bhel.in. According to the notification released by the nation’s largest power generation equipment manufacturer, 12 personnel will be hired for the position of Law Officer. The notification also mentioned that the positions are open in BHEL units at Bengaluru, Bhopal, Haridwar, Ranipet, Jhansi, Delhi/NCR and for power-sector regions at Kolkata, Chennai and Nagpur. Job aspirants must have a full time Bachelor’s degree in law (BL or LL.B) from institutions recognised by Bar Council of India. The notification further clarified that candidates who have obtained degree through distance, part-time education or Correspondence will not be eligible to apply. Candidates must apply on or before May 2, 2018.

In the notification, BHEL said, “BHEL will be utilising CLAT-2018 (PG) scores for shortlisting of candidates, therefore willing candidates must register for CLAT-2018.”

BHEL Recruitment 2018: Here are vacancy details –

Start of submission of online application – April 2, 2018

End of submission online application – May 2, 2018

Post vacancy details:

Law Officer – 12 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree from a university or college recognised by Bar Council of India.

Experience Qualification:

As per notification the candidate must have at least of 1 year of post-qualification experience as an Executive/Officer in a legal set up of a Government/PSU/Nationalised Bank or Listed Companies on NSE or BSE.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be below or at the age of 30 years to apply for the post.

Pay Scale:

Law Officer E1 level: Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 24,900-50,500

How to apply:

Candidates can apply through their website – careers.bhel.in on or before 2 May, 2018.