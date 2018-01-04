BHEL recruitment 2018: Vacancies announced for engineers at bhelpssr.co.in, here is all you need to know

BHEL recruitment 2018: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), in its job notification, has announced vacancies for the post of civil engineers at bhelpssr.co.in.

BHEL recruitment 2018: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), in its job notification, has announced vacancies for the post of civil engineers at bhelpssr.co.in. Candidates who are willing to apply can now visit the official website to submit the application form. “BHEL, Power Sector Southern Region, Chennai is looking for experienced engineers and Supervisors in Civil discipline to be engaged purely on Fixed Tenure Basis for a period of two years for their Project Sites at Tamil Nadu (Ennore SEZ, North Chennai St III, Uppur, Udangudi) and Telangana (Nalgonda),” as per the official notification. The posts are purely temporary in nature and offered on fixed tenure basis for a maximum period of Two Years. This post is not against any permanent vacancy. This placement will not entitle the candidate for any regular/permanent employment in BHEl in future.

BHEL recruitment 2018: Here are the details regarding the vacancies:-

1. Executive (FTA-Civil)

Number of vacancies- 12 post

Educational Qualification:- Full-Time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engg. OR 5 Year Integrated Master’s degree OR Dual Degree Programme in Engineering or Technology in Civil Engineering from recognised Indian University/Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates.

2. Supervisor (FTA-Civil)

Number of vacancies- 13

Educational Qualification:- Full-Time Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Indian University/Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates.

Age limit: Candidates applying for the post must be below the age of 37 years (as on 01.01.2018)

BHEL recruitment 2018: Selection Process:-

For consideration, eligible candidates will be invited for Personal Interview in the ratio of 1:10 to the number of vacancies. In case of receipt of more no. of eligible applications beyond the ratio of 1:10, a written test will be conducted at Chennai to shortlist the candidates in the ratio of 1:4 and Personal Interview will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates.

Application fees: All candidates are required to pay a Non-Refundable Processing Fee of Rs.200 (Rupees Two Hundred only) by means of a Bank DD drawn in favour of BHEL, PSSR payable at Chennai. Candidates are advised to write their name and post applied for and Application No. on the reverse side of the Demand Draft.

BHEL recruitment 2018: How to apply:-

The submission of applications will be ONLINE only through our website bhelpssr.co.in or careers.bhel.in 9. Duly filled-in and signed application form downloaded from the website bhelpssr.co.in or careers.bhel.in with requisite documents including Demand Draft or SB Collect payment acknowledgment printout (as the case may be) to be enclosed and photograph pasted are to be sent to the following address so as to reach on or before 01.02.2018 and from far flung areas by 08.02.2018.

The duly filled application form must be sent to:-

Addl. General Manager(HR), BHEL, Power Sector Southern Region, 690, EVR Periyar Building, Anna Salai, Chennai-600035.