BHEL Recruitment 2018: 271 vacancies for ITI Apprentice; Apply on or before February 23 at career.bhelhwr.co.in

BHEL Recruitment 2018: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited announced a new recruitment notification for the recruitment of total 271 Trade Apprentice Vacancies through its official website www.bhel.com. Job aspirants should apply on or before 23rd February 2018. 10th passed or ITI certificate holders can apply for BHEL Haridwar Apprentice Post through its official website.

Eligibility Criteria for Trade Apprentice

Candidates must have passed High School/10th and should have passed ITI Exam from NCVT (National Council for Vocational Training) recognized Institute/Board

Candidates must be between 18 to 27 years of age. Age relaxation for exempted categories available as per government rules.

BHEL Recruitment 2018: Important dates –

Starting Date for Submitting Online Application – 14 February 2018

Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 28 February 2018

Last Date for Submitting Photocopy of Documents – 28 February 2018

Date of Interview List – 19 March 2018

Interview Date – 26 to 29 March 2018

List of Selected Candidates – 03 April 2018

Date of Joining – Between 10 to 16 April 2018

BHEL Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 271

Fitter – 90 Posts

Machinist – 80 Posts

Electrician – 30 Posts

Welder – 27 Posts

Turner – 24 Posts

Foundry Man – 9 Posts

Forger & Heat Treatment – 4 Posts

Draftsman (Mech.) – 3 Posts

Pattern Maker – 2 Posts

Electronics (Mech.) – 1 Post

Motor Mechanic Vehicle – 1 Post

BHEL Recruitment 2018: How to apply –

*Go to the official website – careers.bhelhwr.co.in

*Click on ‘Engagement of Trade Apprenticeship for April 2018 Batch’

*Read the circular carefully before proceeding to fill the application form.

*Fill out the required fields with relevant details

*Provide the Acknowledge Number and D.O.B, upload photo and then submit.

*Take a print out of the submitted application form and send to the mentioned address.

The photocopy of the documents have to be submitted by February 28 at Human Resource Development, Main Administrative Building, BHEL, Ranipur Haridwar, Uttarakhand