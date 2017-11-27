BHEL recruitment 2017: 229 engineering apprentice posts on offer, all you need to know

The candidates/apprentices will have to be a part of a training program that will be conducted for a period of one year. (Photo: IE)

BHEL recruitment 2017: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bhopal has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of apprentices. The applications have been invited for graduate engineers and diploma holders. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website at bhelbpl.co.in or check the recruitment details below in order to apply. According to reports, once selected, the candidates/apprentices will have to be a part of a training program that will be conducted for a period of one year in 2017-18. As of now, there are a total of 229 positions available for the post of an apprentice at BHEL Bhopal for which a stipend of Rs 6,000 per month will be paid for graduate apprentices whereas Rs 4,000 per month will be paid to technician apprentices. here are all the details that one needs to know about the recruitment process at BHEL-

BHEL recruitment 2017: Total number of posts available- 229

Chemical engg- 1 post

Civil engg- 8 posts

Computer science and application- 4 posts

Electrical engg- 67 posts

Electrical and electronics engg- 15 posts

Industrial engg- 7 posts

Information technology- 1 post

Instrumentation technology- 1 post

Mechanical engg- 100 posts

Metallurgy- 2 posts

Modern office mgt- 20 posts

BHEL recruitment 2017: Important dates-

Application process begins- November 20, 2017

Last date to apply- December 10, 2017

Last date to send documents- December 17, 2017

BHEL recruitment 2017: Eligibility Criteria-

– Candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree— BE or BTech— with a minimum of 70 per cent (60 per cent for reserved categories) marks from a recognised institution.

– Candidates should possess a diploma in engineering or office management for technician apprentices in the relevant branch from a recognised institution.

– Candidates should have acquired a degree or diploma from distance/correspondence education from

– Candidates should be at least 14 years old.

– Candidates should be no older than 25 (subject to relaxation for reserved category candidates)

BHEL recruitment 2017: Follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the recruitment process-

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHEL at bhelbpl.co.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the tab that says ‘jobs and careers’

Step 3: Now click on “Engagement of Graduate & Diploma Apprentice”

Step 4: Click on the link for new applicants

Step 5: Fill in your details in the fields provided

Step 6: Submit your application and save a copy for further reference