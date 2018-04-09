BHC Recruitment 2018: Bad news for job aspirants! Bombay High Court withdraws registration process for 8921 District Court jobs

In a massive setback for job seeking candidates, Bombay High Court has withdrawn the registration process for 8921 jobs, initially released to fill up District Court vacancies. (PTI)

In a massive setback for job seeking candidates, Bombay High Court has withdrawn the registration process for 8921 jobs, initially released to fill up District Court vacancies. Notification for the various posts of Steno, Clerk and Peon recruitment commenced in March, 2018 and was supposed to end on April 10. Job seekers have to wait for the release of official document as the recruiting body has withdrawn the official notification for the exam. As per the official notification, the Bombay High Court by an order dated April 6, 2018 directed to stay and suspend the online registration for filling up the vacant posts of Stenographer (L.G.), Junior Clerk and Peon, in various District Courts throughout Maharashtra.

According to Asian Age report, the court decided to stay the recruitment process as High Court administration did not have notify seats available for the differently abled and visually challenged persons in the advertisements it released. According to the Bombay High Court 1 per cent of the posts were reserved for persons with disability and 1 per cent for persons with one leg. The initial notification listed close to 9000 job vacancies, out of which the court would have recruited 1013 Stenographers, 4738 Junior Clerks and 3170 Peons or Hamals.

No registration fee was needed for the recruitment. Candidates in the age group of 18-38 years with eligibility of studying between class 7 to class 10 could apply for the job. List of shortlisted candidates was supposed to be released on April 16. Screen test for the exam would have been conducted on May 6 and and the results of the test were supposed to be published on May 10.

The pay scale for the position stenographer was between Rs 9,300-34,800, for Junior Clerk was between Rs 5,200-20,200 and for Peon was Rs 4,440-7,440.