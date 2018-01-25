BEL recruitment 2018: New vacancies announced for engineers at bel-india.com, check details to apply

BEL recruitment 2018: The Bharat Electronics Limited, a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, has announced vacancies to fill up the posts of deputy engineer under various disciplines at bel-india.com.

BEL recruitment 2018: The Bharat Electronics Limited, a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, has announced vacancies to fill up the posts of deputy engineer under various disciplines at bel-india.com. Interested candidates having first class in BE/B. Tech/AMIE can apply for the vacancies. Job aspirants must note that the last date to apply through offline mode is 07.02.2018. Candidates will have to send their application in a prescribed format Manager (HR)/T&BS, HLS&SCB SBU, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Jalahalli post, Bangalore – 560013. Applicants are required to pay the application fee online or through SBI branch and send the application by post, along with the indicated enclosures. GEN/OBC candidates required to remit an amount of Rs. 500 towards application fee through SBI collect.

BEL recruitment 2018: Here are the details regarding the vacancies:-

1. Dy. Engineer – Electronics: 18 posts.

Age limit: 26 years.

Pay: Rs.40,000- 3% – 1,40,000

Educational Qualification: First Class in BE / B. Tech/AMIE/ (Electronics & Communications, Electronics & Telecommunication / Communication / Telecommunication for General & OBC candidates and Pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates from any AICTE approved Institution/University. Reservation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates will be as per Government directives. Candidates should enclose valid documents for conversion of CGPA to percentage/class.

2. Dy. Engineer – Mechanical: 3 posts

Pay: Rs.40,000- 3% – 1,40,000

Age limit: 26 years.

Educational Qualification:First Class in BE / B. Tech/AMIE (Mechanical) for General & OBC candidates and Pass class for SC/ST candidates from any AICTE approved Institution/University. Reservation for SC/ST/OBC candidates will be as per Government guidelines.

3. Dy. Engineer – Computer Science: 04 posts.

Pay: Rs.40,000- 3% – 1,40,000

Age limit: 26 years.

Educational Qualification: First Class in BE / B. Tech/AMIE (Computer Science) for General & OBC candidates and Pass class for SC/ST candidates from any AICTE approved Institution/University. Reservation for SC/ST/OBC candidates will be as per Government Directives.

4. Dy. Engineer – Marketing: 02 posts.

Pay: Rs.40,000- 3% – 1,40,000

Age limit: 26 years.

Educational Qualification: First Class in BE / B. Tech/AMIE (Electronics & Communications, Electronics & Telecommunication / Communication / Telecommunication) and MBA (Marketing) for General & OBC candidates and Pass class for SC/ST candidates from any AICTE approved Institution/University. Reservation for SC/ST/OBC candidates will be as per Government Directives.

BEL recruitment 2018: Mode of Selection:-

The selection will be through a written test & interview. The Cutoff date for deciding the maximum permissible age and experience (Post Qualification Experience) shall be 01.12.2017. In order to compute post qualification work experience , the period of work experience starting from the month immediately succeeding the month of final examination in which candidate acquire the essential educational qualification shall be considered.

BEL recruitment 2018: How to apply:-

Candidates can download the application online. Applications complete in all respects should be sent to Manager (HR)/T&BS, HLS&SCB SBU, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Jalahalli post, Bangalore – 560013, latest by 07.02.2018. Applications that are incomplete, not in the prescribed format, not eligible, without the required enclosures will be summarily rejected without assigning reasons and no correspondence in this regard will be entertained.

For any clarifications candidates may contact by :- Phone : 080-22195629, E-mail : hrtbs@bel.co.in