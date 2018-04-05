BEL Recruitment 2018: Jobs alerts! Walk-in-Interview at Bharat Electronics Limited, salary from Rs 23,000 – All details here

A written test for candidates will be conducted through the written test on April 7.

BEL recruitment 2018: The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited application for three civil engineer posts. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in interview on April 7.All candidates looking to apply must at least have BE/BTech qualification from any recognised university or institution.

The maximum age required for these posts is 28 years for general, 31 and 33 for SC/ST candidates respectively as on April 1, 2018.

Candidates may appear for the walk-in-interview on April 7, at Hotel The Peerless Inn 12, J.L.Nehru Road Kolkata – 700013 along with their documents.

Documents required

Candidates must have following documents at the time of the interview

i.Filled in the application form.

ii.SSLC Marks card

iii.Engineering Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate

iv.Caste Certificate, if applicable

v.Two recent passport size colour photos

vi.experience certificate

vii.Willingness certificate for posting anywhere in the country.

Candidates are required to reach the venue at 9 am in the morning. Registration will be closed at 11 am.

Salary

Candidates having 0 to 1 year of experience will get the remuneration of Rs 23,000 per month. Those having 1-2 years experience will get the remuneration of Rs.25,000 per month and Rs.27,000 for those with more than 2 years of experience. The decision of management on remuneration will be however final.

Selected candidates will have a one -year of contract period from the date of joining. Contracts may be extended depending on the performance of the person and the progress of the project.

A written test for candidates will be conducted through the written test on April 7. In will be followed by the interview of shortlisted candidates. Interview of shortlisted candidates will be held on April 8-9. The person must be ready to stay in Kolkata for two-or-three days.