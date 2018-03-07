BEL recruitment 2018: Multiple vacancies for engineers at bel-india.com; from last date to pay scale, check details here

BEL recruitment 2018: While the posts on offer for Sr Assistant Engineer is in E-I grade on fixed tenure basis, the Deputy Engineer posts are for the Bangalore Unit.

BEL recruitment 2018: The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to apply for the Senior Assistant Engineer, Deputy Engineer (Computer Sc.) and Deputy Engineer ( Electronics) posts at bel-india.com. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website of BEL to apply before the last date of application. While the posts on offer for Sr Assistant Engineer is in E-I grade on fixed tenure basis (3 years) for T&BS SBU, the Deputy Engineer posts are for the Bangalore Unit. Candidates need to go through the notification carefully before applying for the posts on offer. Mentioned below are all the details from last date of application, to the minimum qualification needed to pay scale, for the candidates to go through.

BEL recruitment 2018: Post details-

1. Sr. Assistant Engineer (Fixed tenure basis for 3 years) in E-I Grade

2. Deputy Engineer (Computer Sc.)

3. Deputy Engineer ( Electronics)

BEL recruitment 2018: Sr. Assistant Engineer-

No. of posts on offer: 7

Last date to apply: March 22, 2018

Education Qualification: 3 years Diploma in Electrical, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics, Electronics & Communication or Tele Communication discipline .

Experience needed: 15 years & above post qualification (Professional) experience as on 31.01.2018.

Pay Scale: – Rs 30,000 – 3% – 1,20,000/- . All emoluments put together, the CTC will be approximately Rs. 7,10,000/- per annum. TA/DA for out station duty will be given as per Company rules.

Selection Criteria: The selection will be through a written test & interview.

BEL recruitment 2018: Deputy Engineer (Computer Sc.)

No. of posts on offer: 18

Last date to apply: March 14, 2018

Education Qualification: BE/ B.TECH / AMIE / B.Sc Engineering in Computer Science /Computer Science and Engineering /Computer Science Engineering Disciplines Only

Minimum experience needed: 1 year

Pay Scale: E-II /40000-3%-140000

Selection Criteria: Selection will be through a Written Test for shortlisted candidates, followed by an Interview, only for those candidates who qualify in the Written Test.

BEL recruitment 2018: Deputy Engineer ( Electronics)

No. of posts on offer: 5

Last date to apply: March 14, 2018

Education Qualification: BE / B.TECH / AMIE /B.Sc Engineering in Electronics and Communication, Electronics, Telecommunication, Communication, Electronics and Telecommunication disciplines only.

Minimum experience needed: 1 year

Pay Scale: E-II /40000-3%-140000

Selection Criteria: Selection will be through a Written Test for shortlisted candidates, followed by an Interview, only for those candidates who qualify in the Written Test.