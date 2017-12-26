BEL recruitment 2017: Bharat Electronics Ltd invites job application from engineers at bel-india.com, here is how to apply

EL recruitment 2017 18: Bharat Electronics Ltd, in its latest recruitment notification, has announced vacancies for the post of engineers at bel-india.com. (Website)

BEL recruitment 2017 18: Bharat Electronics Ltd, in its latest recruitment notification, has announced vacancies for the post of engineers at bel-india.com. Candidates who are interested to apply must note that the last date to apply online is January 20, 2017. As per the official notification, engineers from various branches like Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Optics, Laser etc. can apply visiting the official website. Eligible candidates, who satisfy the above conditions, will be called for written test followed by an interview. Selections will be based on the reservation pattern as per the Government guidelines, as per the job notification.

BEL recruitment 2017: Here are the details relating to the vacancies:-

1. Engineer (Electronics)

Number of posts: 09

Educational Qualification: BE/BTech (Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunication/Telecommunication/Communication) from an AICTE approved institution / University. Minimum 1-year hands-on experience is essential.

2. Engineer (Mechanical –Product Design)

Number of posts: 06

Educational Qualification: BE/B.Tech (Mechanical) from a AICTE approved institution/University.

3. Engineer (Mechanical) – (Material Management)

Number of posts: 02.

Educational Qualification: BE/B.Tech (Mechanical) from an AICTE approved institution / University.

4. Engineer (Computer Science)

Number of posts: 05

Educational Qualification: BE / B.Tech (Computer Science, Information Technology) from AICTE approved institution / University. One year hands on experience.

5. Engineer (Optics)

Number of posts: 03 posts

Educational Qualification: MSc(Optics)/M.Tech (Tech-Photonics/Applied Optics/Optical Engineering/Photonics) from any AICTE approved institution/university.

6. Engineer (Laser)

Number of posts: 02 posts.

Educational Qualification: MSc (Optics) /M.Tech (Tech-Photonics / Applied Optics/Optical Engineering/Photonics/Lasers) from any AICTE approved institution/university.

BEL recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply:-

For specializations in electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science. Go to the official website bel india.com. Click on careers and recruitments wherein a link has been provided to submit the application online.

Candidates are required to produce all original certificates, a photocopy of each of them, caste / Tribe / OBC certificate in the prescribed format (if applicable a recent passport size colour photograph and other relevant certificates to BEL on the day of the written test/ interview. BEL reserves the right to debar/disqualify any candidate at any stage of the Selection Proceedings, for reason whatsoever. Canvassing in any form will result in disqualification. The number of posts indicated above may vary based on the actual requirement at the time of selection. Upon filling up all the details, verify the data entered and click on submit upon submission a message reflects on the screen your application has been successfully received and will be given user name and password which will be your date of birth.