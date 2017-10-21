BDL recruitment 2017 notification out, 52 vacancies announced under Ministry of Defence; apply now at bdl-india.com

BDL recruitment 2017: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Government of India enterprise, under Ministry of Defence has announced 52 vacancies on bdl-india.com. (Website)

BDL recruitment 2017: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Government of India enterprise, under Ministry of Defence has announced 52 vacancies at bdl-india.com. Candidates who wish to apply can now refer to the official website. According to the official notification, various posts like Executive Director, Manager (Finance), Dy. Manager (Electrical), and Management Trainee (Electrical) etc will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is 28 Oct 2017 till 4:00 pm.

Here are the details of the post for BDL recruitment 2017:

1. Executive Director:

No. of posts- 1 (UR)

2. Company Secretary:

No. of posts- 1 (UR)

3. Dy. General Manager (P&A):

No. of posts- 1 (SC)

4. Sr. Manager (Finance) and Manager (Finance)

No. of posts- 2 (UR-1, SC-1)

5. Manager (Business Development)

No. of post- 1 (UR).

6. Manager (Safety), Dy Manager (Safety) and Assistant Manager (Safety):

No. of posts- 3

7. Manager (Civil) and Dy Manager (Civil)

No. of posts- 2 (UR-1, SC-1)

8. Dy. Manager (Electrical)

No. of post- 1

9. Dy. Manager (Electronics):

No. of post- 10 (UR)

10. Dy. Manager (Finance):

No. of post- 1

11. Dy. Manager (P&A):

No.of posts: 5

12. Management Trainee (Electrical):

No. of posts: 2

13. Management Trainee (Electronics):

No. of posts: 9

14. Management Trainee (Computer Science):

No. of posts- 3.

15. Management Trainee (Optics):

No. of post- 1

16. Management Trainee (Finance):

No. of posts – 8

17. Management Trainee (Company Secretary):

No. of posts – 1

Here are the important dates for BDL recruitment 2017:

1. Commencement of Online Registration of Applications – 14 October 2017 at 1000 hours.

2. The closing of Online Registration of Applications – 28 October 2017 at 1600 hours.

3. Last date of receipt of Hard copy of the application form along with all mandatory documents – 06 November 2017 at 1600 hours.

The official notification said that the written test will be conducted in Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Vishakhapatnam. The selection of the candidates will be based on written test (Computer Based Test) and interview.

About Bharat Dynamics Limited

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Miniratna Category-I Public Sector Enterprise, was incorporated in the year 1970 under the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India. A pioneer in the manufacture of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, today, BDL has evolved as a conglomerate, manufacturing ATGMs of later generations, Strategic Weapons, Launchers, Underwater Weapons, Decoys and Test Equipment.