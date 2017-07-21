BCECE admit card 2017 released by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board 2017; Download now

The admit card contains details like name of the candidate, exam venue, date of exam, etc. In case of any error, the candidates should contact the Board and get it ratified. (BCECE website)

BCECE admit card 2017 download: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board 2017 has issued the admit card of Diploma Entrance Competitive Exam for Lateral Entry 2017. The candidates who had applied for the exam can now download their call letter from the official website bceceboard.com. The BCECEB DECE Exam will be held on July 30, 2017. Candidates must also note that failing to carry the admit card, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

The admit card contains details like name of the candidate, exam venue, date of exam, exam timings, etc. In case of any error, the candidates should contact the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board and get it ratified. Comming to the exam pattern there will be three sections in the BCECEB DECE Exam. The sections will have questions from three subjects — Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics– each section will contain 50 questions 4 marks will be allotted to each. The exam will be held for 2 hrs 15 minutes with no extra time.

BCECE admit card 2017 download: Here are the steps

1. Visit the official website bceceboard.com

2. Click on the link ‘BCECEB DECE Exam 2017 call letter’

3. Enter your details

4. Click on submit, and

5. Download the call letter and take its print out

Under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995 the board was constituted. Several exams are conducted by the board annually. Candidates willing to seek admissions in various courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in Bihar state needs to undergo this entrance test.