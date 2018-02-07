Banking Sector Jobs Alerts! MSC Bank recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies announced; know how to apply at mscbank.com

MSC Bank recruitment 2018: Candidates will not have to submit their required certificates at the time of application. (Reuters)

MSC Bank recruitment 2018: The Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Limited has invited applications for posts of specialist officer. Interested candidates may apply through prescribed format on or before February 20. Candidates will have to go through bank’s website, mscbank.com and send their application in prescribed format given in Appendix-I to chairman@mscbank.com or before the given date. Candidates will not have to submit their required certificates at the time of application, which will be scrutinised at the time of the interview. If it is found that candidates do not fulfil any eligibility criteria asked by the bank, then their candidature may be cancelled.

Candidates to be recruited in following disciplines

1) Legal / Recovery

2) Accounting and Financial Management

3) Treasury

4) Training Advisor

Eligibility criteria for jobs

1) Legal / Recovery: Candidates must have LLB/LLM qualification. Candidates must have at least 7 years experience of legal practice in District court / Co-operative Court / high court or minimum 7 years of work experience in the legal department of the bank.Preference for job will be given to candidates having work experience in legal / recovery department of bank.

2) Accounting and Financial Management: Candidate must have a minimum five years experience as practising chartered accountant. Preference for job will be given to those with work experience in bank in any of disciplines in Inspection and Auditing, Accounts finalisation, Financial Management and appraisal and Taxation.

3) Treasury: For this post, post graduation degree is required in any discipline. Candidates must have minimum of seven years experience as Treasury Head / Chief Dealer in any of nationalised / private bank. Preference would be given to those having Diploma in Treasury Management / Investment and Risk Management.

4) Training Advisor. Candidate should be post graduate in any discipline. The person must have a minimum of ten years experience in nationalised / private bank / Financial Institution. For recruitment, preference will be given to those having at least 5 years experience as Faculty / Trainer in Institutions like RBI / NABARD / Co-operative Banks / Public Sector Banks/ Private Sector Banks/ Financial Institutions.

Age

There is no age restrictions on candidates. Any candidate in service/ retired employees, practicing professional fulfilling eligibility criteria may apply.

Selection process

Selection of candidates will be done through interview only. Screening Committee will conduct preliminary screening to shortlist candidates to be called for the interview. Candidates will be selected on contract basis, initially for one year. Extension will be given based on performance.