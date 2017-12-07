Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2017: 337 wealth management service posts on offer, deadline near, apply now

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2017: A candidate can apply for only one post under this project.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2017: 337 wealth management service posts are on offer for graduates and MBA degree holders in Bank of Baroda. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the below-mentioned posts can do so now as the last date of application is December 12, after which none of the applications will be entertained. Candidates can visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.com to apply. A candidate can apply for only one post under this project. Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. Short-listing and interview will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for interview if called.

Note: Remuneration offered will be on CTC basis as per market benchmarks and is negotiable based on candidate’s qualifications, experience and overall suitability for the respective posts. CTC will be fixed, however, the selected candidate will be eligible for Performance Linked Variable Pay which will be over and above the Fixed Salary but linked to the achievement of specific targets. The Bank reserves the right to reject any application/candidature at any stage or cancel the conduct of test /GD/ interview without assigning any reason.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2017: Important Dates-

Online Registration of Application starts from- November 22, 2017

Last date for Online Registration of Application& Payment of fees: December 12, 2017

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2017: Here are the posts on offer-

Group head- 4

Operations head- 1

Territory head- 25

Senior relationship manager- 223

Aquisition manager (affluent)- 41

Client service executive- 43

Depending on the Bank’s requirement the above vacancies may be available at one or more of the following centres- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Kanpur, Jaipur, Baroda, Surat and Lucknow.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2017: Eligibility criteria-

– The MBA or equivalent programme needs to be of 2 years duration and Full time. Course completed through correspondence/part-time/distance are not eligible

– Preference will be given to candidates having IRDA certification and NISM certification for sales and distribution of insurance and mutual fund products respectively.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2017: Steps to apply-

Step 1: Candidates are required to have a valid personal email ID and Contact No. It should be kept active until completion of this recruitment project. Bank may send call letters for GD, interview etc. through the registered email ID. In case, a candidate does not have a valid personal email ID, he/she should create his/ her new email ID before applying Online. Under no circumstances, he/she should share/ mention email ID to/ or of any other person

Step 2: Visit the bank’s website– bankofbaroda.co.in/careers.htm

Step 3: Candidates should first scan their latest photograph and signature

Step 4: Candidates need to upload their Bio-data while filling online application

Step 5: Fill the application form

Step 6: Click on Submit

Step 7: Save the application and take a print out for future reference