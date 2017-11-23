Bank of Baroda recruitment 2017: 427 vacancies announced for various posts at bankofbaroda.com; here is how to apply

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2017: The Bank of Baroda has invited applications for 427 posts of specialist officer at its Mumbai office on bankofbaroda.com.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2017: The Bank of Baroda has invited applications for 427 posts of specialist officer at its Mumbai office on bankofbaroda.com. Candidates who are interested can now visit the official website to apply for the vacancies. As per the official notification, the last date to submit the online application is December 5, 2017. Candidates will be hired for the posts like Credit risk head, Enterprise, and operational risk management head, Relationship managers treasury, Trade finance, Product sales treasury and others. Candidates will have to undergo through an online test, group discussion, interviews before they are finally appointed. After selection, the candidates will be on probation for the period of 12 months. Candidates must note that they can only apply for one post. The bank will only accept online applications for the vacant posts.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

1. Credit risk head (corporate credit)- 01 post.

Educational qualification:-

The candidate must be minimum graduate from a recognized university. Over and above the said qualification, the candidate must possess minimum one of the following qualifications, as well:

a. FRM from GARP.

b. PRM from PRMIA.

c. Post Graduate in Statistics/ Applied Statistics/ Economics from a reputed Institute/ Govt. Recognized Institute.

d. 2 years Full Time, MBA or PG Diploma, with specialization in Banking and Finance.

2. Enterprise and operational risk management head- 01 post.

Educational qualification:-

The candidate must be minimum graduate from a recognized university. Over and above the said qualification, the candidate must possess minimum one of the following qualifications, as well:-

a. FRM from GARP

b. PRM from PRMIA

c. Post Graduate in Statistics/ Applied Statistics/ Economics from a reputed Institute/ Govt. Recognized Institute.

d. 2 years Full Time, MBA or PG Diploma, with specialization in Banking and Finance.

3. IT security- 05 posts.

Educational qualification:-

4 years Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/Computer Engineering/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation. OR. Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications. OR Engineering Graduate and minimum One year Diploma in IT / Computer Science from recognised university / Institute. OR. Post Graduate in Science / Computer Science from recognised University / Institute. CISA / CISSP / CISM certification is mandatory.

Desirable : ISO 27001 LA /CEH / CCNA/ CCNA Security Certification

4. Dealers/traders treasury- 03 posts.

Educational qualification:-

Graduation or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.

5. Relationship managers treasury(forex/derivatices)- 02 posts.

Educational qualification:-

2 years Full time, M.B.A or equivalent, with specialization in Marketing and Sales from a premier institution.

6. Product sales treasury- 20 posts.

Educational qualification:-

2 years Full time, M.B.A or equivalent, with specialization in Marketing, preferably from a premier institution.

7. Finance/credit MMG/S III- 40 posts.

Educational qualification:-

CA or ICWA or 2 Years Full Time, MBA or equivalent postgraduation degree/diploma, with specialisation in Finance. (Courses completed through correspondence / part-time are not eligible. The institute should be recognized/approved by Govt, Govt. bodies / AICTE).

8. Finance/credit MMG/S II- 140 posts.

Educational qualification:-

CA or ICWA or 2 Years Full Time, MBA or equivalent postgraduation degree/diploma, with specialisation in Finance. (Courses completed through correspondence / part-time are not eligible. The institute should be recognized/approved by Govt, Govt. bodies / AICTE)

9. Trade finance- 50 posts.

Educational qualification:-

CA or 2 Years Full Time, MBA or equivalent postgraduation degree/diploma, with specialisation in Finance/Trade Finance/ International Business. (Courses completed through correspondence/parttime are not eligible. The institute should be recognized/approved by Govt, Govt. bodies / AICTE)

10. Security- 15 posts.

Educational qualification:-

Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University/Institute.

11. Sales- 150 posts.

Educational qualification:-

2 Years Full Time, MBA or equivalent postgraduation degree/diploma, with specialisation in Marketing/Sales/Retail. (Courses completed through correspondence / part-time are not eligible. The institute should be recognized / approved by Govt., Govt. bodies / AICTE).

Selection process:

The bank will conduct online test for scale 1 sales posts which will be followed by group discussions and interviews. Whereas for scale 2 posts, candidates will be directly called for interviews on the basis of their application, followed by GDs and inteviews.

“In the examination hall as well as at the time of interview, the call letter along with a photocopy of the candidate’s photo identity (bearing the same name as it appears on the call letter) such as PAN Card/Passport/ Driving Licence/ Voter’s Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo identity proof issued by a Gazzetted Officer/ People’s Representative along with a photograph / Identity Card issued by a recognized college/ university/ Aadhar card with a photograph/ Employee ID should be submitted to the invigilator for verification. The candidate’s identity will be verified with respect to his/her details on the call letter, in the Attendance List and requisite documents submitted. If identity of the candidate is in doubt the candidate may not be allowed to appear for the Examination/ interview. Ration Card will not be accepted as valid id proof for this project, ” as per the official notification.