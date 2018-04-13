Bank jobs alerts! Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies announced, salary up to Rs 45,950

Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018: Candidates who are preparing for the bank jobs should get excited as the Vijaya Bank has issued a notification that for the recruitment for various posts.

Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018: Candidates who are preparing for the bank jobs should get excited as the Vijaya Bank has issued a notification that for the recruitment for the posts of ‘Manager-Chartered Accountant’, ‘Manager- Security’ and Manager – Law’, in MMG scale-II in specialist category. Interested candidates who wish to apply for the jobs shall head towards the official website vijayabank.com. If you wish to apply for the same then the registration to apply for the jobs has started on April 12. The last date to register yourself for the job is April 27. Another important thing to keep in mind is that the selection of the posts will be done on the basis of an interview. Another thing to keep in mind is that bank may conduct a group discussion or a written test ahead of the interview if they feel the requirement of it.

The tenure for the job will be a minimum of three years from the date of joining the bank. The application fee for the SC/ST/PWD categories candidates is Rs 100 whereas the candidates who are from the other categories including OBS are required to pay Rs 600. Another thing to keep in mind is the payment will be made via online means only. That means the bank will not accept payments from any other mode.

The number of jobs that are up for grabs stand at a total of 57! The following you will see the break up of the jobs.

Designation

32: Manager – Chartered Accountant

21: Manager Law

4: Manager Security

Interested candidates should keep in mind the eligibility criteria for the jobs on offer:

Educational qualification:

For candidates who wish to apply for the Manager – Chartered Accountant post are required to have passed final examination for chartered accountants.

For candidates who wish to apply for the Manager Law post are needed to have pursued BL (LLB) (regular full time) from a recognised university.

For candidates who wish to apply for the Manager Security should have passed with any degree from a recognised university.

Another thing to keep in mind is the age limit:

For the Manager – Chartered Accountant post: Age of the interested candidate should be a minimum 20 years and a maximum 35 years.

For the Manager Law post: Age of the interested candidate should be a minimum 20 years and a maximum 35 years.

For the Manager Security post: Age of the interested candidate should be minimum of 20 years and maximum 45 years.

Age relaxation will be provided as per the norms.

If you fulfil all the criteria and get selected for the job, then you will get a monthly salary of Rs 31, 705 to Rs 45,950.

Important dates

May 4: This will be the last date for you to take the print out of the online application

May 11: Candidates from far-flung areas, this will be the last date for receipt of print out of the online application