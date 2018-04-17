  3. Bank jobs alert! EXIM Bank Recruitment 2018: New vacancies announced, check how to apply at eximbankindia.in

exim bank recruitment 2018, exim bank jobs 2018, exim bank recruitment 2018-19, exim bank recruitment result 2018, exim bank jobs circular, exim bank career Those interested candidates, who have done graduation from any recognised university or institute in India may apply.

The Export-Import Bank of India (Exim) has announced notification for the post of Administrative Officer. The bank has invited applications for five posts. Interested candidates can apply at bank’s official website eximbankindia.in. The last date to apply is April 28. Exim bank has as many as 19 offices in the country and abroad. It also has learning centres in Ahmedabad, Pune and Bangalore.

Qualification

Those interested candidates, who have done graduation from any recognised university or institute in India may apply.

Age limit

Maximum age limit for candidates is 40. However, for candidates who belong to OBC category, the maximum age limit is 43. Applicants must also have at least three years experience.

“The candidate should be fluent in spoken English and should possess excellent communication skills. Knowledge of foreign languages will be an added advantage. Candidates with skills in shorthand and typing will be preferred”, reads the official notification.

Selection procedure

The bank will select candidates on the basis of written test and interview.

The bank has also come out with an application, inviting applications for the posts of officers in numerous departments. Candidates have been asked to apply on the same website that is given above The online application forms is already available. The last date for online form submission is April 28 by 5 pm.

